CJN orders disciplinary action on Judge who issued criminal summon on Soludo





Determined to put an end to impunity and misconduct in the nation’s Judiciary, the Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad has ordered the Judicial Service Committee (JSC) of the Federal Capital Territory FCT to immediately initiate disciplinary action against an Upper Area Court Judge.

The embattled Judge allegedly issued direct criminal summons on a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

Our correspondent scooped that there are indications that the CJN, who doubles as the chairman of the NJC is determined to walk his talk.

The judge, whose name is being withheld, issued the criminal charges against the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Anambra state over alleged serial abuse of office and breach of code of conduct for public officers when he was the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria between 29 May 2004 – 29 May 2009

The Upper Area Court had on 23 August 2021 issued a direct Criminal Summons against Soludo over perjury, corruption and false assets declaration which is completely outside the jurisdiction of the Upper Area Court.

Trial on criminal charges on false declaration of assets is exclusively vested in the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) but the Upper Area Court Judge assumed jurisdiction contrary to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

Against the backdrop, our correspondent hinted that the FCT Judicial Service Committee under the Chairmanship of the Acting Chief Judge, Hon. Hussein Baba Yusuf is billed to discipline the Judge any time soon.

It will be recalled that Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad had met with the Chief Judges of FCT, Rivers, Kebbi, Cross Rivers, Jigawa, Anambra and Imo states on Monday 6 September 2021 and directed some of them to admonish the Judges in their jurisdictions on the danger of granting ex parte injunctions.

The acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory is expected to submit his findings to the CJN within 21 days.