CJN set to quiz 6 CJs over conflicting ex parte orders

The Chief Justice of Nigeria and chairman National Judicial Council (CJN), Dr. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, will on Monday quiz six chief judges over the conflicting court orders that emanated from their states.

The CJN has demanded for the records of proceedings in all the suits from which conflicting ex parte orders emanated.

Those to be quizzed include Chief Judges of Rivers, Kebbi, Cross Rivers, Anambra, Jigawa and Imo states.

They are to be quizzed on the controversial conflicting orders delivered in their various states.

Besides the six chief judges, there are indications that the chief judge, Delta state High Court, has also been invited to join the other six chief judges to meet with the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Blueprint gathered that the unprecedented move is to reset the anti-corruption efforts of the Tanko leadership and entrench a new culture of accountability in the judicial system.

Justice Muhammad is also likely to meet with the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) over the matter during the week.

The Director of Information, NJC, Mr Soji Oye, confirmed the development to our correspondent on telephone.