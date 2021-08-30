CJN summons Rivers, Kebbi, Imo, 3 other CJs over conflicting orders

The Chief Judges of Rivers, Kebbi, Cross River, Anambra, Jigawa and Imo states have been summoned to Abuja by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad for an emergency meeting.

Although no date has been fixed for the meeting, the move, it was learnt, is part of efforts to stem the recent wave of embarrassing and conflicting exparte orders emanating from judges in their jurisdictions.

The CJN, who doubles as the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), is likely going to chair a larger NJC meeting in a larger council deliberation soon.

In the letter of invitation dated 30th of August, 2021 and made available to newsmen, the CJN summoned the head of the concerned courts to get briefings on the incessant granting of the conflicting orders in Nigerian courts.

This medium recall that most recently, there were conflicting orders where some suits instituted by different political parties before the various courts had conflicting orders being given.

While confirming the development, Spokesperson of the NJC, Soji told Judiciary Correspondents that the letter indeed emanated from the office of the CJN, saying the meeting will be this week.

The invitation letter partly reads, “My attention has been drawn to media reports to the effect that some courts of coordinate jurisdictions were granting conflicting exparte orders on the same subject matter.

‘’It has become expedient for me to invite you for a detailed briefing on the development. This is even more compelling having regard to an earlier NJC warning to judicial officers on the need to be circumspect in granting exparte applications.”

Related

No tags for this post.