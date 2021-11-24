CJN to newly sworn-in Judges: Imbibe good conduct

Again, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Tuesday, charged Judges in the country on the need to Imbibe good conduct in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The CJN gave the advise in Abuja, while swearing-in 22 Judges of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

He further charged them to rise above temptations and trials that might obstruct or even halt their rise to the pinnacle of their career.

He then cautioned that the National Judicial Council (NJC) has beamed searchlights on all judicial officers across the country.

Muhammed who urged them to refrain from anything that would smear their name or bring them into disrepute, reminded that the Bench was neither for the prosaic, the greedy nor those with qestionable character who can easily fall for a plate of porridge offered by desperate litigant.

The CJN said, “You have entered a lifetime, Convenant with God and the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that whatever

they do rightly would be counted and accordingly recorded in their favour.

“Appointment to the Bench is not an appointment to wealth, vain glory, dishonest disposition or ostentatious lifestyle through corrupt acquaintances.

“Our radar is sophisticated enough to detect every form of corruption and wrong doings. The remoteness of your location of adjudication can never blur our sight on you.”

The CJN thereafter stressed the need for the judicial officers to be impartial, fair to all and apply justice and equity in all their undertakings.

Related

No tags for this post.