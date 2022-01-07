Clamour for power shift to Adamawa Central dead on arrival – Mayas

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state, Mohammed Mayas, has described the clamour for power shift to Adamawa central as “dead on arrival,” saying that the “move is tantamount to whipping a dead horse.”

Mayas’ statement came amidst renewed calls by a pressure group under the aegis of Adamawa Central Advocacy Initiative, which is championing power shift to the zone.

He noted that as a stakeholder in APC and a major stakeholder in Adamawa central, he viewed the move as undemocratic.

Mayas said he was invited for a meeting of the group, but declined because he was a broadminded politician and had already settled to support the aspiration of Abdulrazaq Namdas.

“I was invited by Abdullahi Bakari to the meeting but I didn’t attend. It is not because I think that what they are doing is wrong or I disrespect them. My reason is I have decided to work for Abdulrazak Namdas. My investigation and consultation show that Namdas is the best aspirant to fly the APC ticket for the 2023 governorship election.

“You see Namdas is from the southern zone. For that I have no reason to attend any meeting that is working towards supporting another aspirant apart from Namdas, that is why I’m not a party to their plans,” he said.

He added: “Presently, there are about eleven governorship aspirants that have shown interest in APC. Out of these 11, only one is my hero who is Namdas and he is the only one contesting from the southern zone that has 9 local governments from Toungo to Shelleng.

“The zone has three House of Representatives members, 11 members of House of Assembly, over 90 political wards, but only one person is contesting.

“If you look at the northern zone, only two people who have shown interest are Senator Bindow Jibrilla and Senator Ishaku Abbo. All the other eight are from the central zone which indicates that all the local governments in the central zone have an aspirant.”

Related

No tags for this post.