clashes: Kaduna imposes 24-hour curfew in Magani community

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Kasuwan Magani, a community in Kaduna, State Government has announced.

The curfew is with immediate effect, the government said Thursday, Blueprint has gathered.

According to government, the measure is to prevent breach of law and order in the area.

Not much details were made known on what led to its decision, the community has a history of religious violence. The last one occurred in February 2018 between Christians and Muslims.

A youth leader in the area, Yahaya, also known as Dan Najeriya, revealed that crisis was as a result of some girls wanting to ‘change’ their religion but were ‘scolded’ by some youth in the community.