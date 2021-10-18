Class of 91 donates N20m exam hall to Titcombe College

The Class of 91 students of Titcombe College, Egbe, Kogi state has donated a 300-seater examination hall to their alma mater to support the school during its 30th anniversary reunion.

Titcombe College (ECWA) is a co-educational school which use to be a mixed boarding and day school. The school, which was established in 1952 by Rev. Tommy Titcombe in Yagba West local government, is now a day school.

President of the TC Class of 91, Mr Kenneth Bamisaye, said at the 30th anniversary reunion and dedication of the Hall at the weekend that the project initially budgeted at N8 million was constructed at over N20 million, adding that it was meant to address the challenge faced by students in writing external examinations.

He urged other alumni of the school and other stakeholders to support the school in other areas of need.

“The dedication of our pet project, Class of 91 Examination Hall and 30th Anniversary celebration of 1991 set of Titcombe College marks an important milestone in the life of our set and our dear alma mater. This unique and auspicious day in the annals of our set will remain a moment to relish and be proud of.

“We collectively conceived the idea of this project at our first reunion and the foundation of the hall was laid by the erstwhile president, Otunba Eludayo Eluyemi four years ago. Seyi Johnson of blessed memory, who headed the group, rekindled the dimming light of the project. The project was ambitious but we were motivated by the eagerness to give back to this fountain of knowledge,” he said.

Senior Prefect, class of 91, Engr. Friday Abimbola, said the project was like ‘living a big dream’.

According to him, “The foundation was laid four years ago and here we are to celebrate the fulfillment of God’s purpose for our great college. Construction of this edifice wouldn’t have been possible without God who used Otunba Eludayo Eluyemi (first president and convener, TC 1991 set) a visionary leader, to gather all TC 91 set.”

Secretary General of Titcombe College Old Students Association (TCEOSA), Elder Stephen Aro, (2432 Class of 1984) who represented the President, said the 1991 set are now the pacesetters among all other sets.

He said, “Our dream and vision is for TC is to have a university that shall be named after Rev. Tommy Titcombe. You have taken over as the pacesetters and champions, you are now set of encouragement.

“Don’t rest on your oars, let the spirit continues we can go places with your cooperation and the cooperation of other sets. We want to see this school go back to the boarding days. ECWA should not leave TC alone, they should assist the school as they used to do to enable it reclaim its lost glory.”

Principal of Titcombe College, Elder Olufemi J. Onirinwa said, “finally the project was completed. Unequivocally, set 91 was the first among many to begin a building project in this compound. When they began, the kick-off was enviable but at a point there came a distortion resulting in misunderstanding among the set which stagnated the project for some years. But being a focussed, proactive and dogged set, they never allowed the storm to hold them down forever.”