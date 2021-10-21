Class of degree as job criterion



I am always happy to see our brothers and sisters graduating with first-class from different universities across the country and abroad. This is something to be proud of, and applaudable. But it has been a reason for the fall of many important aspects of our lives like education. Not every first-class graduate can lecture or teach. Some of them don’t even have a passion for lecturing. Consult with them before appointing them as lecturers.



I had an hour’s discussion with one of my primary schoolmates, who is now a leading-youth Islamic scholar in Bolori and a graduate of physics from the University of Maiduguri. He was complaining about the automatic appointment of first-class graduates as lecturers in universities without proper scrutiny. To him, being able to graduate with first-class is not enough to be a lecturer because he had seen many first-class graduates who are uncreative, and cannot teach. I agree with him about his claim. I am not generalising. I know many can teach well and are creative.

We will lose many creative brainy men if we continue to use class of degree as the only criteria for appointment as a lecturer, public servant, or any kind of position because some factors made some second class graduates (lower and upper) graduate with second class. Universities should always consider the three domains of learning when employing academic staff and awarding scholarships. There are many good second class graduates who can do wonders if given the chance.



Lawan Bukar Maigana,Maiduguri, Borno state

Related

No tags for this post.