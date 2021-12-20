Clean Nigeria Initiative: Ecobank applauds football star, David Alaba











Ecobank Nigeria has commended David Alaba for his support towards the success of the Clean Nigeria Initiative.

The initiative is part of the federal government’s efforts to end open defecation in Nigeria by 2025.

Head Diaspora Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Ms. Adebukola Ademiluyi said Ecobank will facilitate the disbursement of funds donated by David Alaba to build public toilets in Ogere Remo in Ogun State, but is also prepared to partner other Nigerians abroad who have interest in funding specific projects back home. Alaba, who is a private sector Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (OPS-WASH) Clean Nigeria Campaign Ambassador as well as a Real Madrid player recently donated N13.3 million towards the initiative to curb open defecation in the country, with Ecobank, the number one Diaspora Bank facilitating the disbursement of the project funds.



Further, Ms. Ademiluyi disclosed that Ecobank was working closely with Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), ably led by the Chairman/CEO, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa towards the engagement of Nigerians in the diaspora on policies, projects and other initiatives geared at developing the nation, noting that the bank understands the peculiar needs of the Nigerians living abroad and has created tailor-made solutions to serve them effectively.



Stating what the bank is currently doing to support Nigerians abroad on easy repatriation of funds, she advised them to avail themselves of the bank’s Rapidtransfer solution to send money home to their loved ones particularly during this yuletide season, Ademiluyi said, “you can

download the Rapidtransfer app to send money home and your beneficiary can pick up USD cash at any Ecobank branch nationwide or have it directly credited into their Ecobank domiciliary account. You can also send money through our remittance partners such as Ria and Small World for cash pick up and direct credit. Other partners such as Western Union and MoneyGram are available for cash pick up only. You can wire funds directly to your foreign currency account through our correspondent bank in dollars, British Pounds and Euro.”

She noted that the bank is currently running an end of year reward scheme for remittances.



Ms. Ademiluyi added that Ecobank also helps Nigerians in the diaspora with resources for wealth management through investment in the money market, capital market, real estate and treasury products at attractive and competitive interest rates on both foreign and local currencies, stating that the bank offers financial planning advisory, including information on stocks, bonds, real estates and insurance products, in addition to helping customers retrieve outstanding dividends and missing shares.

She advised them to open a multi-currency online account in Naira, GBP, USD and EURO via its website, adding that they can also download the bank’s award-winning mobile banking app, Ecobank Mobile, which is available on app stores to enjoy real-time access to their accounts from the comfort of their home. She further said the bank is offering mortgage loans to Nigerians living abroad to finance property ownership in the country, stressing that the terms and conditions are flexible and easily accessible.

