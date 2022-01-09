Cleaning the El-Rufa’i mess

Former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has indicated interest to join the governorship race in 2023. The lawmaker disclosed this while speaking during a radio interview in Kaduna recently. Sani said he was joining the race to rescue the state from the mess that had been created by Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i.



The lawmaker said that he was throwing his hat in the ring on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), adding that it was left for the party to unite its members to form a government that will respect the will of the poor of Kaduna state.

His statement has attracted mixed reactions and rejoinder from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The state APC chairman, Tanko Wusono, in a press release stated that, “Kaduna people will not allow nonentities to set them back and governing Kaduna is not a grand comedy.”

However, beyond the attacks on Comrade Shehu Sani, one needs to know whether Kaduna state government under El-Rufa’i has created mess or not. While Governor El-Rufa’i must have made some giant strides in his almost seven years on the saddle on infrastructural development, most of his policies have been described as harsh, pushing many Kaduna people into penury.

Is Comrade Shehu Sani referring to El-Rufa’i’s demolition policy which lacks human face and without recourse to compensation or resettlement as a mess? There is no doubt that the policy has thrown or displaced thousands of Kaduna poor people.

Governor El-Rufa’i’s bid to restructure the public service has led to massive sack of civil servants. It is estimated that over 70,000 workers have been sacked by the governor. Sadly, 99 percent of the affected workers are yet to be paid their entitlements. Shehu Sani could have seen this as another mess created by the governor. What about the hike in tuition fees in the Kaduna State University and other tertiary institutions in the state in spite of rejection by the parents and guardians of the affected students?

Another question begging for answer is: has Governor Nasiru El-Rufa’i really collected loans to pursue his urban renewal policy as alleged? One recalls that the genesis of Shehu Sani and El-Rufa’i political feud can be traced to foreign loans. The former senator, who was chairman senate committee on foreign affairs, opposed the governor’s request to collect foreign loans. He did not only oppose the request, but also, alongside his colleagues, Hunkuyi and Danjuma Lah, ensured that the loans did not materialise.

No wonder, in the build up to the 2019 general elections, Governor El-Rufa’i ensured those senators who opposed his loans quest and condemned some of his policies, with the exception of Senator Danjuma Lah from Southern part of the state, did not return to the Senate. With the 2023 general elections around the corner and El-Rufa’i serving his second and last term, the likes of Shehu Sani and other politicians will come hard on some of his policies and programmes.

Therefore, the El-Rufa’i’ administration should be ready for more salvos from left, right and centre.

Ibrahim Mustapha,Pambegua, Kaduna state[email protected]

Related

No tags for this post.