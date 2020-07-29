Clergy organises fresh burial for George Floyd in Imo

A Nigerian clergyman identified as Pastor Humble Okoro has organised a funeral service for late George Floyd in Mbaise, Imo state.

The clergyman said he traced late Floyd’s ancestral root to Mbaise, and that his native name was Obinna.

According to report on Tuesday, Pastor Okoro while carrying out the funeral was quoted to have said, “I have traced the ancestral root of George Obinna Floyd to Umuoffor kindred in Obokwu obibi Aboh Mbaise Imo State and I feel so happy now that we have reburied him alongside with his ancestors.”

Forty-six-year-old George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill in May this year after a white cop knelt on his neck.

He was originally buried in Houston on June 6, 2020.

