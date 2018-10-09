Clergy to politicians: Serve, don’t shed people’s blood

President of United Church of Christ in Nigeria also called HEKAN, Rev. Amos Kiri has reminded Nigerian politicians that they were elected to serve the people and not to shed their blood.

Speaking ahead of the 2019 general elections, the clergyman expressed displeasure over the attitude of politicians making politics a do or die affairs.

He advised that politics should be about service to humanity and not killing people in order to serve them.

Addressing a Pastoral Ordination Service for newly appointed Reverend of the Church in Kaduna on Sunday, Kiri lamented the rate at which people are being killed across the country.

“As the electioneering year is fast approaching, it is my call to all politicians to play by the rules.

The interest of the people should be of paramount importance.

“Their lives, property and freedom must be protected by you because you will one day be called by your creator to account for what you did,” he said.

Speaking on the newly ordained Reverends Mark Buzun and Emmanuel Fara, Kiri said they are coming into the ministry during the end times when temptations abound.

He admonished them to make the word of God their companion and pray without season.

Responding on behalf of the newly ordained Reverends, Buzun said the call into the ministry is a challenge but that God who called them will ensure they succeed.

He called on the church to support them with prayers.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.