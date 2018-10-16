Cleric ‘absconds’ with client’s N1.2m car

A 46-year-old pastor, Joseph Lawson, on Monday in Lagos, appeared at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, charged with the theft of a car valued at N1.2 million.

According to the Prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, the accused committed the offence on October 1, 2018, at Oko-Oba, Lagos.

He said that the accused ran away with a car belonging to one Mr Chikwukadibia Udeh, who was said to have approached him for prayers.

The prosecutors said cleric had told the complainant that God told him that he should bring his car and the document for prayers.

“The complainant obeyed and after the accused collected the car and its document, he was nowhere to be found.

“Efforts made by the complainant to recover his car proved unsuccessful and the case was reported to the police,’’ he said.

Ogu said that when the accused was later arrested, he claimed to have sold the vehicle.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused, who resides at Surulere, Lagos, entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge levelled against him.

The Magistrate, Mr J.A Adegun, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties as part of the bail condition.

Adegun said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two-year tax payment to the Lagos state government.

The case was adjourned till October 29, for hearing

