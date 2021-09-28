Cleric admonishes Christians on positive life style

Resident Pastor of Living Faith Church, NEPA Road, Phase 4 Kubwa, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Paul Imafidon, has urged all Christians to strive to be godly thereby exhibiting the God-mind in their daily living.

The cleric stated this during the thanksgiving/covenant day of Favour Services, and grand finale of the Nativity Day celebrations which was rounded up with the Yoruba nationality on Sunday.

According to the man of God, many Christians struggle with sin due to their ignorance of the true benefit of living a righteous lifestyle, admonishing them to strive to be positive in life and await the benefits which always end up in joy.

Only godliness, he said, has the promise of the future and eternity, stressing: “There’s a pathway to everything in life as well as righteousness. Righteousness is a task that we all must engage in daily, just like doing without consuming water always. Working in holiness is the only guarantee to be in right place with God. When you aren’t godly, eternity isn’t in view.”

Speaking on pride as one of the products of ungodliness, the cleric, quoting from Revelations 21:8, said such practices will end up destroying their destinies as well as their children yet unborn.

He urged members of the body of Christ to make up their mind and follow righteousness for He that created man is holy and cannot behold iniquity.

According to him, “Repentance is the only way out, and abstaining from sin helps one to build up spiritually, discerning good from evil and doing that which is right in the sight of God and not man.”