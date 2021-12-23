Cleric buys fresh human head for N60, 000 to ‘better his life’

A 55-year-old Islamic cleric, Tunde Olayiwola, has confessed that he bought the fresh human head found in his possession at Ajagbale area of Oka in Ondo town, Ondo state, for N60, 000.

Olayiwola, who was paraded at the Ondo state police command, said the fresh human head was meant for money rituals.

In an interview, the suspect who said he hailed from Oshogbo, Osun state, said he ordered for the fresh head for money ritual at the sum of N60, 000.

“It was delivered to me at home by a man I met at a social function on Thursday morning.“I was about to commence the ritual when I was arrested by the police detectives.

“I purposely ordered for the human head to make my life better and it was delivered to me.“This is my first time, but I want to do it to become rich and live a better life. The head was delivered to me today,”

Speaking, the state police commissioner, Oyeyemi Oyediran said “the suspect was arrested by men of the state police command after intelligence report that the suspect was about to receive a consignment. Oyediran added that “the suspect was apprehended with the fresh head delivered to him and confessed that the head was meant to be used by him to ensure a better life.

He said “on the 23rd of December, 2021, at about 9am, the police received an information that a self acclaimed cleric named Alfa Tunde Olayiwola , a suspected ritualistic was about to receive a consignment suspected to be human head.”

Related

No tags for this post.