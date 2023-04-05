Cleric calls for Kanu’s release, compensation of Igbo traders

An Owerri based religious leader, Bishop Maglorious Enyioha, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and go a step further to compensate Igbo traders who were attacked and got their shops burnt by hoodlums loyal to the Lagos state government before the governorship/ state assembly elections.

Bishop Enyioha, who is the president of Igbo Senior Citizens’ Affairs Foundation (ISCAF) and the Presiding Bishop, Friends of Jesus Global Mission, said the release of Kanu was long overdue, especially as he had been acquitted of all the charges against him by competent courts and other internationally recognised bodies.

He also called on the president to make haste to commence the process of compensation of the traders whose wares were destroyed by the hoodlums, adding that the attack on them was misguided and not in line with the spirit of New Nigeria.

The ISCAF leader said he was disturbed that up till now, no arrests had been made by the security agencies after the monumental destruction and killings and wondered what would have happened if the cause of the crisis came from the traders.



