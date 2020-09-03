Cleric charges Muslims to promote peace

Tijanniyya Islamic leader, Sheikh Abubakar Sediq Shuaibu, has enjoined Muslim faithful to imbibe and promote virtues of peace and honesty to gain Allah’s mercy in this world and hereafter.

The cleric who was speaking during this year’s Islamic Hijrah 1442 A.H celebration organised by Kogi east Ahbabu Sheikh Sediq Inyass at Okpo, Kogi state, said Prophet Muhammad and Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass throughout their lifetime preached peace, honesty, love for one another and the fear of Allah.

While stating the importance of the occasion towards portraying the exemplary behaviour of Prophet Muhammad, he stated that it is expected of Muslims to emulate the noble characters of Prophet Muhammad who lived a peaceful life, preached peaceful co-existence among his followers and the adherents of other beliefs.

The Tijanniyya leader congratulated Muslims on this year’s Hijra anniversary stated the need for them to use the period for righteous deed and rededicate their spiritual performances. He used the occasion to pray to Almighty Allah for better and prosperous years ahead for every Nigerian.

Sheikh Sediq participated in a special Zikir and Wazifa organised by Hilkatu Zirkirillah to mark the occasion expressed delight for the large turnout of people at the event.

The cleric also prayed for growth and development of Igalaland and Kogi state at large and further renewed his call for mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among one another urging Muslims to always embrace fear of Allah in all their daily activities.

Highpoint of the event was inauguration of 18- member steering committee known as ‘Mukedemis’ to pilot the affairs of Islam in the area.