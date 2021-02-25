Cleric drags brother to court over assault

For alleged threat to life and assault, a Roman Catholic priest, Rev. Fr Anthony Ali has taken legal action against his own brother, Amobi Ali.

Amobi, 37, was Thursday dragged before the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Ogrute, Enugu-Ezike, for allegedly assaulting the priest and their father, Mr John Ali, with a weapon.



In a three-count charge, No.MIE/6C/2021, the plaintiffs, Fr. Anthony Ali and Mr John Ali alleged that the defendant on February 2, 2021 at Umuopu community, Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North local government area of Enugu state, assaulted and threatened their lives.



Plaintiffs accused him of unlawfully beating them and threatening their lives with pestle if they failed to settle him thereby committing an offence punishable under section 120 of the criminal code cap 30 vol.11 law of Enugu state, 2004.

The defendant pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

The defendant counsel, Leonard Ekeh prayed the court for bail for his client in pursuant to section 88/c of the Act, 2007.



The magistrate, Sylvester Eze, admitted the defendant to N100,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Eze advised the family to go home and make peace and adjourned the case until March 10, for hearing should the peace talk fail.

Talking to journalists after the court session, Barr, Eke said it was a family and domestic matter that should be resolved at home.



He gave insight on the matter, saying that the defendant was beaten, arrested and arraigned because he advised his father, John and brother, Rev Fr Anthony to stop struggling over a land that does not belong to them.



“I stood in for Amobi, who was accused of beating his father and his brother who is a Rev Father. The count charges were three which border on assault and threat to life. It is a domestic issue which should be settled at home, considering the presence of a Catholic priest.



“My own observations and finding on the cause of the matter was that Amobi advised his brother, Fr Anthony and his father, John to hands off the land they are struggling over which belongs to Dr, Ejikeme Odumegwu and they descended on him,” he stated.