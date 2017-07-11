Cleric fingered in 60-year-old woman’s abduction

By Raphael Ede Enugu Enugu state police has that investigating a pastor suspected to be involved in the kidnapping of 60-year-old woman, Mrs Esther Ogbu, who was found tied to a tree inside forest by her abductors. Th is was contained in a statement by the command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, on Sunday in Enmugu. Th e command stated that the pastor, Solomon Ozioko, was suspected of involvement in the abduction of Mrs Ogbu who was kidnapped by unknwon persons on June 25, 2017. According to him, “the 60-year-old woman was abducted and kept inside a forest near Umuopu in EnuguEzike community of the state.

Our detectives are investigating the reason for the abduction of the woman who was found tied to a tree in the forest. “It was further gathered that the victim was inside the forest for a period of 12 days before police operatives acting on intelligence information struck and rescued the victim. The woman was later rushed to the General Hospital, Ogurute, where she is currently receiving medical attention.’’ The police spokesman said that Ozioko had been helping the police in its investigation