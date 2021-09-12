Cleric killed in Kaduna community as el-Rufai sues for calm

A pastor of ECWA Church Kibori-Asha Awuce, in Zangon Kataf local government of Kaduna state, Rev. Silas Yakubu Ali, has been reportedly murdered in a horrifying manner by unknown assailants between Saturday and Sunday.

His corpse was said to have been discovered on Sunday by a search party at Kibori after he left home on Saturday and never returned.



A statement by Kaduna state government on Sunday said Governor Nasir el-Rufai has condoled with the family of the slain cleric and ECWA Church over his gruesome murder.



The statement signed by Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said the governor also urged security agencies to apprehend those who matcheted the pastor to death, while appealing for calm among the residents.



“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state government the killing of Reverend Silas Yakubu Ali, Pastor of ECWA Church, Kibori-Asha Awuce, in Zangon Kataf LGA, by unknown assailants.



“The report stated that Reverend Ali departed for Kafanchan on Saturday, and was not heard from until his corpse was found by a search party early on Sunday at Kibori community, near Asha-Awuce, where he was apparently attacked and macheted to death.



“The governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir el-Rufai expressed deep sadness at the report of the killing, which he described as horrifying and cruel. The Governor offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the cleric.



“Going further, Governor el-Rufai sent his condolences to the family of Reverend Silas Yakubu Ali, and to the ECWA Church in Kibori-Asha Awuce, as he prayed for God to grant them fortitude and comfort over this sudden and painful loss.



“The Governor urged security agencies to intensify efforts towards apprehending the perpetrators of the heinous killing, while appealing to members of the community to maintain calm. Security agencies are conducting investigations in the general area,” Aruwan said.