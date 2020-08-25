Cleric reveals what high level corruption ‘ll unleash on Nigeria





Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe, Tuesday said the high level of corruption being perpetrated by politicians and government officials will leave the country tattered, if not controlled.



Bishop Anagbe made this known while on a pastoral visit to Saint Augustine Catholic Church, Nenger in Makurdi local government area, where he dedicated Saint Miriam Chapel of Perpetual Adoration built by Love Foundation in memory of Miriam.



Bishop Anagbe who described corruption as a can of worms said, it was worse compared to COVID-19 and other challenges facing the nation.



He said the economy of the country and welfare of the people are being sacrificed for the selfish interest of those who are opportune to be in positions of authority.



He said the chapel was built by the faithful as a place to present their petition to God and for private weddings as well as a place to meditate for their lives.



The Superior-General of VIA Christy, Rev. Father Theophilus Hwande admonished those in positions of authority to desist from abusing power but r use it to offer selfless service to citizens as instituted by Jesus Christ.



He posited that the church will never surrender to forces of darkness and advised congregants to embrace the teaching of the church; stressing the need for Christians to have personal encounter with Jesus Christ for positive change in their lives.

