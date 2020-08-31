Cleric tasks FG on Southern Kaduna bloodshed

Founder, Throneroom Trust Ministry, Kafanchan, Kaduna state, Apostle (Dr) Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, has called on the federal government to arrest the senseless bloodshed going on in Southern Kaduna before it leads to anarchy.

The cleric made the statement as a guest speaker at the grand finale of the prayers and indoor protest sessions against killings in Southern Kaduna, organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) held recently at ECWA Goodnews Church in Kaduna.

He said the present situation if not arrested may lead to chaos and revolution where people would be forced to come to defend themselves against the armed militia rampaging across the area.

Apostle Kure lamented that despite the presence of armed soldiers deployed by the federal government, the killings in the communities remained unabated.

He said, “I want the federal government and all leaders to look at this problem in the eye and face the reality. I want to warn also that the Southern Kaduna is waiting for an explosion that would bring people out in a mass protest.”

“For the first time in my life, I want to tell the Fulani that you have gotten your vengeance, leave the Southern Kaduna people alone. They are already pained.”

The cleric argued that the problem in Southern Kaduna has gone beyond negotiation, pointing out that, “we hold peace meetings without inviting those people whose relations were killed. How can you address peace with this kind of position?”

Apostle Kure who is also the National Secretary Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) further lamented that “it is unfortunate that those in government engaging in peace talks in Kaduna are doing so for pecuniary motives, insisting that they are presently doing all the talks because they have interest.

“Do you know how I feel inside? I wake up in the morning crying. Pastors are burying pastors even in my house. If President Muhammadu Buhari should to leave Aso Rock for three nights and sleep in Southern Kaduna to reassure everyone, he should dot it for the killings to stop,” Kure said.