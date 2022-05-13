Cleric to APC: Adopt Jonathan as consensus candidate or lose presidency

A senior pastor and Convener of Abuja Ministers Prayer Outreach (AMPO), Abuja, Prize Aluko, Friday urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as its consensus candidate otherwise it would lose the presidency.

Pastor Aluko maintained that since God had chosen Jonathan to be president of the country on the platform of the APC, come May 29, 2023, other aspirants for the presidency should step down for him.

“Any aspirant who wishes to obtain the nomination and expression of interest forms for the presidency or has already purchased them in order to run against Jonathan is wasting his time, resources and energy as he will be disgraced at the party’s primaries,” he said.

The cleric also urged the former president to publicly announce his defection to the APC, saying, “Jonathan should not be afraid of any man because it is a mandate that God has already set for Nigeria. Once he takes the bold steps every other person in the APC with presidential ambition will step down for him.”

“On his part, Jonathan must as a matter of urgency make his defection to the APC public so that all his supporters will be aware of his position.”

He, therefore, advised the former president not to allow confusion or doubts to cloud his state of mind on the clear message of God, but to muster the bravery and step into the presidential ring on the platform of the APC.

