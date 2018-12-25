Cleric warns Nigerians against electing corrupt leaders

A cleric has called on Nigerians to vote in leaders and representatives that are reliable, responsible, courageous, trust worthy and God fearing comes 2019 general elections.

The call was made by the National chairman of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bodi’ah Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) national headquarters, Jos, Sheikh Muhammad Sani Yahya Jingir at the national camping and appeal fund launching held over the weekend in Dutse, Jigawa state capital.

Sheikh Jingir urged Nigerians to elect credible leaders that are not corrupt. He said: “Elect leaders that can bring developments to your door steps, those that are not corrupt and not those that can divide

the nation’s resources, elect those that can fulfill their campaign promises, trust worthy, reliable and responsible as well as provide adequate security for the country”.

On states and federal law makers, the cleric advised people to vote in good and reliable representatives that can represent them well both at the states and national assemblies.

“It is quite unfortunate that our representatives instead of doing what it takes to be good, they go about fighting the President over important issues that have direct bearings on the lives of common

people in the country,” he lamented.