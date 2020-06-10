Clerics’ comments, threats to managing Covid-19 – Abasiediuwem

If care is not taken, the fight against Covid-19 may be jeopardised. In an interview with AGI ONDA, president of Global Peace Mission Abuja, Prince Abasiediuwem, believes that Christian and Muslim clerics need to tone down their messages about the pandemic.

What are your views about some misinformation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria?

Indeed, the biggest danger faced in Nigeria at the moment is panic. To control diseases such as the coronavirus, it is critical that human behaviour is controlled in a way that inhibits the spread of the disease. The challenge with panic is that people change their behaviour erratically. They might even behave in a way that leads to the disease spreading, or pose a different risk entirely to them and their communities. Misinformation can lead to panic. In fact it does more than create panic. It can lead to wrong actions. We have already seen people coming down with chloroquine toxicity in this pandemic when they heard the drug might be effective.

Misinformation can also lead to complacency. There are people who believe that the blacks can’t have the COVID-19 infection when it first started and we all thought we can’t get it, but today, Nigeria has over 12, 000 infections with nearly 500 dead.

So what then is the biggest threat?

Right now, I would say the biggest threats are panic, politics and indecision. While COVID-19 is a serious disease and we should tackle it as such, we must do so with calmness and focus. We should never forget that if the situation is handled right, most people would not die, but that’s also the tricky nature of the disease. Most people would be asymptomatic or with mild illness, but they would nevertheless pose a great risk to those who are more susceptible to severe disease and death especially the elderly and those with other underlying diseases.



Already, there are more deaths from other diseases like we have in Kano and other states. But COVID-19 has gained notoriety to such an extent that it cannot be ignored. Panic leads to knee-jerk responses that are not likely to effectively curtail the spread of the disease. Rather, what is needed is the calm implementation of a clear and effective strategy.



The minister of health just confirmed that 60 percent of the recent death in Kano was caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The minister said this at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 in Abuja. He added the Ministry of Health had received a report of the Ministerial Task Team which visited Kano to support the COVID-19 response with commodities, training, technical and confidence building measures. That is the worrisome scenario. Politics should have some boundaries. One of such boundaries is the containment of a pandemic. This is no time to make promises that are not immediately fulfilled. I was alarmed at the disparity between the public statements about Nigeria’s preparedness and the reality on the ground as revealed by ordinary people. An example is the accounts given by people who are supposed to be the light to their followers. I mean Christian and Muslim clerics some of who preach to their people to ignore the stories on the pandemic. They bandy all sorts of stories, calling the spread fake and political. But we need to know that not making a decision is a decision itself. The rate at which this disease has spread has shown that we must be thinking on our feet. There is no time to waste. We must think, act, think again, and act again. We must be ready to make hard decisions if the situation requires it. Those men of God telling their people that there is nothing like coronavirus must be told to stop it forthwith.



What is missing in the current narrative around COVID-19 and the way it is handled in Nigeria?

A coordinated response across the federation is really missing. The Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control are supposed to be the national coordinators. But states seem to be making individual decisions. While some states close down schools with the dramatic rise in the number of confirmed cases others looked on. We have seen that diseases don’t know boundaries; so the best thing to do is to have a synchronised response. For example, most countries have found that locking down only parts of their countries was ineffective and had to do a total lock down eventually. That does not mean that exactly the same thing is done at all the places at the same time. But it does mean that you have an eye on how every place is faring at once and are able to make all respond appropriately.

What is your Global Peace Mission and science bringing to the table to manage this pandemic?

The COVID-19 virus being new means that there are many questions and few answers. Many people have information about their experience. And there’s been research. Some of the information being gathered would be found to be correct, some wrong. There’s a need for a whole lot more research. For instance, we still need answers about how the virus behaves in a particular local environment and how long it lasts outside the human body in Nigeria.

Research has to be validated and reproducible. Even a great deal of the good research being done has to be repeated to be sure that the findings are correct.

Then, how about the near or distant future? What drugs and or vaccines can be developed? Will the virus mutate? As for the Global Peace Mission, all we have been doing is sensitising people on the danger inherent in the pandemic. We have been giving little support in terms of palliatives according to our strength and capacity. A lot more depends on the government sustainable efforts to assist the vulnerable in society. It’s about leadership and commitment.