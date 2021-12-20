Clerics pass vote of confidence on NSCDC reforms

The College of Bishops, Imams and Clergy Councils of Nigeria (CBNCCN) has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps (NCDC), Dr Audi Abubarkar, over what it described as exceptional reforms capable of transforming the NSCDC.

National coordinator of the group, Bishop Abel King, while briefing press men in Abuja weekend insisted that the whole country was proud of the operations of the NSCDC in safeguarding public infrastructure.

“Under the Audi led NSCDC, professionalism has been prioritised and things have greatly improved.

“The International Human Rights index perception of officers of the NSCDC having regard to abuse of human rights of civilians has confirmed professionalism in the agency.

“Indiscrimate looting of public infrastructure is now a thing of the past . Dr Audi indeed deserves our prayers and moral support.

The clerics commended President Buhari for always getting it right on choice of appointments as demonstrated in Dr Audis’ excellent leadership within a year.

“As clerics who relate with the masses, we are committed to advocacies that will help the NSCDC protect public infrastructure for the overall good of the country.

“To this end, we will be mobilising our brother Imams in the Islamic faith to join us. We hold our end of year thanksgiving prayer rally.