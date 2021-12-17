Clerics sues for media cooperation, commends National Broadcasting Commision

The College of Bishops and Clergy Councils have sued for media cooperation if the country must feel its prosperity.

At a press conference in Abuja on Friday, Bishop Abel King, said the media remained a critical sector in the Nigerian dream.

“We must do everything to safeguard the image of the country before Nigerians and the world,

“It must not be all gloomy for us in Nigeria, we can boast of a number of improvements as well as country and I feel that should also be promoted,” Rev King said.

While further commendng the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) as the regulatory agency for broadcast media practice, the clerics insisted that new reforms at the commision were critical in line with its vision.

The clerics said it will hold a joint prayer session for the NBC management under Mr Shehu Ilelah.