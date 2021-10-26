Clerk bemoans missing NASS reporter

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) , Architect Ojo Olatunde Amos , has expressed sadness Monday over missing Vanguard Reporter in the House of Representatives , Tordue Salem.

Tordue Salem was last seen penultimate Wednesday when leaving the premises of the National Assembly to his House in Abuja .

Efforts to locate his where about since then by colleagues , relatives and security operatives have proved abortive .

Saddened by the development, the CNA in his speech at 2- day Capacity Building Workshop organised for journalists covering the National Assembly at NAF Conference Centre Abuja , said he was deeply pained by the incident .

His words: “It is tragic to note that one of our own, Tordue Salem, Vanguard Correspondent and a member of the House of Representatives Press Corps is still missing.

“As the chief bureaucrat of the National Assembly, I am deeply pained that this unfortunate reality is confronting all of us today .

” I hereby use this medium to urge security personnel handling the disappearance of Salem to be proactive and assiduous , so that we can get to the root of this singularly tormenting matter. “

Also making reference to the sad incidence, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, who represented the Speaker of the House of Representatives , Hon Femi Gbajabiamila , called for prayers for the missing journalist before delivering the speaker’s speech .

However in their goodwill messages to participants at the workshop, both the speaker and the CNA , task journalists covering NASS to protect its image by educating the public on issues always misunderstood .

Specifically the CNA in his address enjoined NASS reporters to change the narrative of disingenuous elites against the federal lawmakers by always putting the facts across to Nigerians as against mischievous comments often made to disparage the parliament.

He said: “It is unfortunate that those set of disingenuous elites, who were supposed to be abreast of constitutional provisions, had attempted to mislead the public.

“Do we say those who vehemently wanted to undermine the powers of the National Assembly Service Commission ( NASC) , were ignorant of the workings of the legislature, as it relates to the doctrine of separation of powers, such as it is obtainable in the United States?”