Climate adaptation: NGOs partner to sustain development in 1,500 communities  

DO Take Action and Z Zurich Foundation has entered into a strategic funding partnership that will lead to sustainable development in communities across Nigeria.

The climate project will improve climate-change adaptation and flood resilience in 1,500 selected communities.

The Co-Founder of DO Take Action, Precious Ebere explained that the funding will allow the group impact the lives of the “people we serve and to achieve our mission of inspiring, empowering and mobilizing action for sustainable development” adding that the STEM project will empower 20,000 girls with education and training in STEM courses to enable them attain social equity.

To support this project, DO received substantial funding from Z Zurich Foundation, a charitable foundation funded by various members of the Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) that aligns with Zurich’s sustainability agenda, purpose & values, and culture.

DO is a non-profit civic startup on a mission to build a critical mass of 1 billion or more+ people, taking personal and collective action for a better future for Africa one action and community at a time.

Since inception, DO have inspired 600+ Grassroots Development Champions, empowered 500+ actions for sustainable development in Nigeria and across Africa, reached 50,000 beneficiaries, impacted over 60+ communities.

The Z Zurich Foundation is a charitable foundation funded by various Zurich Insurance Group members (Zurich) members. It is the main vehicle by which Zurich delivers on its global community investment strategy.

It aligns with Zurich’s sustainability agenda, purpose, values, and culture. Also, Z Zurich unites NGOs, governments, businesses, and local heroes to work with those most in need.

