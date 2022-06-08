Climate change: Cross River forest’ll be extinct in 10 years, experts warn 

The vast Cross River rain forest would be wiped away within the next ten years going by the rate of logging and deforestation going on in the State, environmental scientists have warned.

They said this in Calabar, Wednesday, to mark this year World Environment Day, which had the theme, ‘Only One Earth, Living Sustainably with Nature, organised by Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), in collaboration with the Cross River-based Community Forest Watch.

Speaking, an Associate Professor in the Department of Geography and Environmental Science of the University of Calabar, Raphael Offiong, said “Cross River may not have rain forest again in ten years time due to the way our people are bringing down trees.

“I say so partly because we are a consuming community of people. These forests that are being depleted indiscriminately have been in existence for thousands of years but today we are mercilessly depleting them without any form of control.

“We are not even caring about replacing them with new species of trees. It should have been as you bring down one, you plant at least two more and tender them with technology, but this is not the case and I tell you the truth, we are heading to a crash land.”

In his remarks, ERA/FoEN Executive Director, Dr Godwin Uyi Ojo, lamented that “the environmental degradation resulting in the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss contributes to ecosystem destruction and food security.”

Dr Ojo charged governments at all levels “to partner with civil society organisation and communities for a concerted effort to address the triple planetary crisis.

He said despite efforts of the Cross River state government in addressing the evil of deforestation and logging, one could still see daily lots of trailer loads of timber leaving various communities in Akamkpa, Biase, Obubra, Etung and Boki local government areas, to unknown places.

He advocated smart agriculture and organic farming, saying these would help in stopping deforestation embarked upon by locals, due to poverty.

Also speaking, Dr Ekpenyong Ita, Director, Cross River State Forestry Commission, advised forest communities to establish forest management committees so as to regulates and control activities in their forests.

Dr Itita Augustine Ekpe of the University of Calabar, in his remarks, said since rainforest regulates climate change, its depletion could spell room to climatic condition of the world.

