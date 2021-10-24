Climate change: Disaster looming, rise up – Okorocha tells African leaders

Worried by increasing devastating effects of Cilmate change threatening to bring the world to its knees in the next six years, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has called on Africans to rise up to the challenge.

Okorocha who raised the alarm on Saturday in Abuja at his Unity House residence, said while the problem was created by the developed countries through carbon monoxide emmissions into the atmospheric space from diesel-powered plants in the time of industrial evolution, Africa is the worst hit now for refusing to embrace the green revolution.

Speaking in his capacity as the Leader of Climate Change Advocacy in Africa conferred on him by campaigners of Green Revolution across the world led by Ambassador Jerome Ringo, Okorocha said the global village is in disaster of Climate Change.

The disaster, he explained, if not risen against now, will be horrendous in Africa and in particular, Nigeria where majority of the citizens is battling with poverty , making them to cook with emissive devices like charcoal, firewood, kerosene stoves etc.

“The looming disaster from climate change if not urgently addressed through tree planting and green revolution, will be worse than COVID-19 because having fought nature for centuries and many decades , nature is fighting back now.

“The clock of the disaster already manifesting in one way or the other, is ticking which may take a full blown manifestation in six years time .

“We must stop pollution. We should go green as quick as possible by planting trees, powering all our technologies through Solar energy.

“Many developed countries of the world who created this problem are now insulating their societies from it by doing away with anything carbon emissions and coming up with solar or electricity powered vehicles.

“Unfortunately for us here in Nigeria for example , even the Gas that should be leveraged on is being flared on daily basis not to talk of vehicles powered by Petrol or diesels with attendant emissions or pollution of the atmospheric space.

“The narrative or should one say realities on ground now , point at the direction of Africa as epicenter of devastating effects of Climate Change,” he said.

The story he added , must be changed by both the leaders and the led in the continent to rise against the looming disaster.

“The required platform or voice for that , will surely be provided by Rochas Foundation Green Initiative at an International Conference to be held in Nigeria before the Glassgow Summit in November,” he stressed.

Earlier in his remarks while conferring the leadership of the advocacy on Senator Rochas Okorocha, Ambassador Jerome Ringo, said Africa needs to take its place in global climate decision making.

The choice of Okorocha as leader of the advocacy he said, will provide the needed voice and required actions against effects of Climate Change.

“65% of available agricultural space in the world is in Africa which should be used for the required green revolution through massive tree planting.

“That voice, we believe will be heard very loudly in Glassgow next month during the 27th summit on way out of the Climate Change,” he said .