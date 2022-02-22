Climate change: Environmentalist seeks restoration of indigenous trees

A lecturer in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Bayero University, Kano Dr. Aliyu Salisu Barau has called for restoration of indigenous trees to reduce the effect of climate change and preserve the ecosystem in the country.

The university lecturer made the call at the launch of an exhibition to create awareness on the importance of indigenous trees, held at Kano State History and Culture Bureau.

He said that the programme was in collaboration with Universities of Leed and York in the United Kingdom.

According to the professor, indigenous trees are important to ecosystem and have medicinal values.

“Old trees are resistant in nature and can stand the challenge of climate change. Governments and development partners have spent so much in growing nurseries, with only few of them surviving.

“Research has shown that restoring indigenous trees will be more efficient, cost-effective and energy-saving,” Salisu-Barau said.

In her remarks, the Curator Arts Gallery of Nigeria, Kano Station, Mrs Kaltume Gana, said the exhibition was to re-orientate stakeholders on the need for restoring the ecosystem.

She said lots of young students had displayed their skills at the exhibition, through arts and imaginary works.

“By showcasing the indigenous trees, the young people will have an understanding of their values,” she said.