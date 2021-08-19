Climate change: JIBWIS flags off 30m tree planting campaign in Katsina

Jama’at Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) has flagged off its 30 million national tree-planting campaigns in Katsina state to address the ravaging effect of climate change in the country.

The group in a special bulletin dated 16th August 2021, made available to journalists in Abuja, Tuesday, noted that “the ravaging effect of climate Change Is visible all over the world. It is impacting human lives and health in a variety of ways. It threatens the essential ingredients of good health, clean air, safe drinking water, nutritious food supply, and safe shelter and has the potential to undermine decades of progress in global health.

It added that ” the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other international health and safety agencies have continued to stress that climate change and global warming may cause serious health challenges including malnutrition, meningitis, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress among others if it is not accorded the desired attention.

“In order to prevent our ecosystem, plants, vegetation, forestry, biodiversity, animals, birds and seafood from the effect of climate change and to enhance National Security, JIBWIS observed that less attention is given to the environment leading to total degradation. Some of these include indiscriminate cutting of trees the effect of which is evident in flooding, erosion among others, it added.

According to the statement “it is for these reasons that the leadership of JIBWIS Nigeria flagged of a national tree-planting campaign on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at JIBWIS Eid Ground in Katsina State. The project is expected to cover the entire nation.

Continuing, the statement reads” briefing newsmen at the occasion the National Chairman of JIBWIS Nigeria, Ash-Sheikh, Imam {Dr} Abdullahi Bala Lau hinted that protecting the environment is not the duty of government alone as everyone is a stakeholder”.

“With this project, JIBWIS hopes to plant at least a million trees in every state of the federation. Some of the trees to be planted have economic value in addition to checkmating global warming and climate change.

“The occasion was graced by high ranking officials of JIBWIS Nigeria including the National Secretary-General, Sheikh [Dr] Muhammad Kabir Haruna Gombe, Sheikh Yakubu Musa Hassan Katsina, Chairman Da’Wah Committee and member JIBWIS Board of Trustees, Sheikh Habibu Yahaya Kaura among other senior scholars, preachers and recipes”.