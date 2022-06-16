Climate change: Senegal leading Africa’s path to a resilient recovery

Senegal is on the front line of the global climate challenge and will play a critical role in leading Africa’s response, CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation, Patrick Verkooijen said in his remarks in Dakar, Senegal, after meeting President Macky Sall recently.

Addressing these risks, President Macky Sall and GCA CEO Patrick Verkooijen, joined forces to unlock $1 billion in climate finance for Senegal under the Africa led and Africa owned Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme (AAAP). Aligned with Senegal’s National Plan for an Emerging Senegal (PSE), the AAAP puts youth empowerment for entrepreneurship and job creation at the center of adaptation.

“Neglecting climate change is immensely shortsighted. Bold adaptation action is the best strategy to address the root cause of other crises. As global food prices soar and shortages loom, the most urgent need is for funds that improve the ability of climate-vulnerable countries to feed themselves,” said President Macky Sall.

“If ever there was a time to strengthen adaptation in Senegal and on the continent, it is now.”

The high-level meeting in Dakar marked a key milestone ahead of the Africa Adaptation Finance Forum, which will be co-convened by President Macky Sall, CEO Patrick Verkooijen, and Africa Development Bank (AfDB) President, Akinwumi Adesina. The September 5th Leaders Forum in the Netherlands will bring African leaders and global partners together to fulfil the vision of the AAAP and the commitments made in Glasgow of doubling adaptation finance.

The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) is an international organization which works as a solutions broker to accelerate action and support for adaptation solutions, from the international to the local, in partnership with the public and private sector. Founded in 2018, GCA operates from its headquarters in the largest floating office in the world, located in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. GCA has a worldwide network of regional offices in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire; Dhaka, Bangladesh and Beijing, China.

