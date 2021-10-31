Climate Change: Stakeholders demand ‘real zero’





Climate Change stakeholders in Africa under the auspices of Oilwatch International Network, community representatives from

oil regions, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), community-based

organisations (CBOs), the academia and the media deliberating on the solution to climate change challenges have called for ‘Real Zero’ solution instead of the Net Zero concept which world leaders, corporations and investors are echoing as the world gets ready for COP26.

The stakeholders who met in Port Harcourt,

the Rivers state capital, between 19th – 21st of October 2021,

physically and virtually, for the maiden edition of the Oilwatch

International Global Gathering with the theme: ‘Demanding Real Zero, Not Net Zero’ looked critically at the false solutions to Climate Change.



Participants deliberated on the failure of the United Nations Framework

Convention on Climate Change’s Conference of Parties (COP) which over

the years has become an avenue for trade talks, commercial pledges, and

avoidance of real action irrespective of the glaring unfolding climate

catastrophe.

At a time when the world is experiencing extreme weather

events including droughts, wildfires, cyclones, hurricanes and floods,

leaders are getting sucked into false solutions that lock in dependence

on fossil fuels with the promises of techno-fixes for carbon removals,

solar radiation management and/or carbon offsets.



The implications of fossil fuels exploitation on human rights and on

primary economies including agriculture, fisheries, and livelihoods of

community folks were also discussed.

The gathering therefore demands that there must be a halt to the propagation of false narratives such as Net Zero Emissions at a time the world requires Real Zero Emissions as the way out of calamitous climate change.



“COP26 in Glasgow UK, should not be an arena for deliberations on

false notions such as Nature Based Solutions, Net Zero, Carbon

neutrality, carbon offsetting but rather real actions including keeping

fossil fuel resources in the ground. The use of Nature Based Solutions should not be an excuse for land and sea grabbing and displacement of indigenous communities.

“All governments need to urgently go back to a binding global emissions reduction rather than the so-called Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) which according to the UN computations of submissions made so far will lead the world to a calamitous temperature increase of up to 2.7oC above pre industrial levels.

“There should be no new coal, oil, or gas extraction expansion plans in line with the best available science as outlined by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the United Nations Environment Program. Phase-out of existing extraction of fossil fuels in a manner that is fair and equitable, considering the respective dependency of countries

on fossil fuels and the importance of transitioning workers in the

fossil fuels industry to more social, environment and climate friendly

sectors.



” Need for Parties attending COP26 to reintroduce the distinction between the Kyoto Protocol Annex 1 Countries and consider the creation of the Annex 0 countries and consider payment of ecological debts to communities that have been sacrificed over the years while fossil fuel corporations rake in blood profits.

“Ensure a global just transition to 100% access to renewable energy, with no corporate and no extensive base, that contribute to energy sovereignty, support for dependent economies to diversify away from fossil fuels, and enable all people and communities, especially in the Global South, to flourish.