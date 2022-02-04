Climate change: Sylva, Ikeazor, others advocates more use of gas in homes

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has commended the resolve of the Nigerian women under the aegis of the Nigeria Women for Gas and Green Initiative, to partner with the government in the implementation of the National Gas Expansion Programme and declared the Ministry’s endorsement and commitment to NW4GGi’s Gas-to-Home project.

Speaking in Abuja during the Clean and Green Nigeria campaign organized by the Nigeria Women for Gas and Green Initiative, Sylva, who was represented by the Senior Technical Assistant to the minister, Brenda Atag, said that with firm commitment to make at least 30% significant impact in President Buhari’s 2060 Net-zero commitment and the FGN’s carbon emission reduction agenda and actions by 2030 as active climate action partners.

He said: “As a government, we are committed to ensuring that LPG is in every single household in Nigeria. We do not want to see women use firewood in this country anymore. We should protect and preserve our forests and protect our women from preventable respiratory health. Our women should be seen involved in more meaningful trade.

“This, we cannot do without fore mostly empowering our women to adopt and use gas, which has the potential to make major contribution towards the clean energy drive and accelerate Nigeria’s move towards sustainable energy as aligned in SDG goal 7.

“We have set out mandate to support organizations to deploy LPG, we have commenced that with access to the CBN intervention funds which gives SMEs opportunities to develop micro businesses through the Micro Distribution Centers that will be deployed on communities environs so that LPG is closer to homes for utilization, with this, we would promote clean and affordable energy.

On her part, the Minister of State for the environment, Sharon Ikeazor who was represented by the Director General of the National Great Green Wall Agency, Dr. Bukar Hassan, acknowledged the ministry’s endorsement and support to the activities of the Nigeria women for Gas and Green Initiative especially with its tree planting campaign and projects.

The Minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu who was the Chief Host and Launcher of the event, unveiled the Clean and Green Nigeria campaign logo, the #1 women 1 tree and the #1 Child, 1 tree as well as the Gas-to-Home projects. She called for stiffer penalties for those who fell trees without replacing them.

She promised the support of the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory in the Autogas Conversion Support programme of the Nigeria Women for Gas and Green Initiative with the appeal to include female auto mechanics in every Autogas Conversion training programme organized by the technical arm of the NW4GGi to fast track the federal government’s Fuel – to Gas transition programme.

In her welcome address, the National Coordinator of the Nigeria Women for Gas and Green Initiative, Engineer Joyce Daser Adams, enjoined all to identify and champion the course on climate action to establish a meaningful movement to tackle climate change in other to leave the earth much better and safer for the next generation

Over 800 women drawn from the 36 states and the FCT attended the event.