Climate change: Yobe, UN Ocha flags off tree planting campaign

In an effort to curtail the effect of climate change and environment degradation, Yobe state government in collaboration with UN Ocha Thursday embarked on tree planting campaign in the state.

The United Nation Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, represented by David Lubari Lominyo, of United Nations office for the coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN Ocha) representing Humanitarian community in Yobe , said the climate crises is a humanitarian and protection crises for the most vulnerable people.

He said humanitarian system has an important role in the fight against the climate emergency, saying “ we cannot afford to accept climate disaster as inevitable, especially here in Yobe state, we are in most important race of our lives”.

Yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni represented by his deputy Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana noted that this year’s campaign is unique as it conforms to the United Nation Humanitarian day that is commemorated across the globe on 19 of August every year.

Buni stated that under Yobe state Action plan code named: “Buni Cap 4 Yobe”, three million seedlings of assorted species’ of trees were raised by Yobe state ministry of environment and distributed to individuals, communities, schools, association,14 emirates of the state as well as the 17 local government areas of Yobe state.

“Safeguarding the environment is a task that requires the cooperation and participation of all.” said Buni

He enjoyed the committee for environment and sanitation in each of the 17 local government area of the state to scale up their activities and also liaise with their respective traditional rulers on monitoring and enforcement of environment, forestry laws of yobe state in their areas of jurisdiction.

In his remarks Yobe state commissioner of environment Alhaji Sidi Yakubu Karasuwa disclosed that the state government through the ministry of environment have implemented policies and programmes geared towards addressing and mitigating the impacts of this ecological challenges on the live and livelihood of people through large scale seedling production, massive aforestation, and reforestation Programme, provision of alternative cooking devices and community enlightenment to reduce indiscriminate tree felling and any environmental practices.