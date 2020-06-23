CLO slams IG’s silence over killing of 7 policemen in Delta

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has slammed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, following his continued silence over the killing of seven policemen attached to the Bayelsa state command by some unidentified Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Ughelli, Delta state.

The CLO alleged that the silence and lack of investigation is fuelling the theory of a conspiracy of officers.

Chairman of CLO, Chief Nengi James-Eriworio, stated that the silence of the Inspector General of Police and police commissioners in Delta and Bayelsa states is unsettling.

He pointed to the fact that there is a conspiracy which led to the death of the police men.

He described the silence of the Nigerian Police on the incident as a sad development to the deceased families and Bayelsa state.

He said: “Till today, it is sad that the Police IG will remain silent over such an incident. It is disappointment that the police will keep mute over the murder of these policemen.

“We are still wondering how the seven policemen were killed without any survivor with the unidentified federal SARS not having any casualty. We are suspicious about the incident. It is difficult to accept that they were killed and their rifles left with them.

“We have doubt on the circumstances surrounding the killing of these seven households and families. The CLO is concerned that the death of these policemen cannot be in vain, whether they were shot dead, rightfully or wrongly. They must be investigated.”