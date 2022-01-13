Closure of branches‘ll not impact staff in 2022 –Standard Chartered Bank













British banking and financial services group, Standard Chartered Bank has revealed that its decision to close down some of its branches in Nigeria will not in any way impact its staff in 2022.





Media reports had earlier revealed that the bank has concluded plans to close down at least half of its Nigerian branches, in a major move, as it navigates towards digital banking.





According to the report, the Nigerian subsidiary of the London-listed bank has already shut down some of its offices in December and will eventually reduce its branches to only 13 in the country from about 25.





However, the bank in a statement signed by Dayo Aderugbo, Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited said the plans would not in any way impact on its staff.





According to him, the decision is part of the digitization journey which the bank had embarked on years ago to improve customer service delivery.





He noted that the development seeks to enhance the customers’ experience via digital banking propositions as it explores simpler, faster, efficient and more convenient ways of banking.





“The branch closures are part of the digitization journey we embarked on a few years ago towards optimizing our processes, operating channels, products and service solutions to suit the demands of our clients. Our digital banking proposition is designed to enhance the experience of our customers who are progressively exploring and demanding simpler, faster, efficient, and more convenient ways of banking at the touch of a button from the convenience of mobile devices,” the Bank stated.





It added that the closures are also driven in response to changes in customer transaction behaviour.





“We have also witnessed a significant adoption of our digital banking

services by customers as most of them continue to prioritize convenient banking over the need to visit any of our physical locations to access our products and services.





“The Bank prides itself in a forward-looking People Strategy where we proactively plan our workforce needs to fulfill our Business Strategy.





“We have continued to retrain and redeploy staffs that are impacted by the closure of the Branches in Lagos and Abuja. This closure will not impact any staff in 2022.”