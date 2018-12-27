Club offers free medical treatment in Arochukwu 

The Ezienyi Social Club has given out free medical treatment and drugs to the people of Arochukwu in Abia state.

The chairman committee of Ezienyi social club, Mazi Ugochukwu Onwuchekwa, whi made this known to blueprint during the health walk, added that it was a privilege to assist the Elderly and the less privileged in the community.

According to him: “We treated about 254 patients last year and this year we are expecting more patients, we have Doctors, Nurses and pharmacists to attend to the people.”

He noted that they intended to have a medical centre that will be equipped with latest facilities and doctors on pay roll.

He further hinted: “We have more volunteers and we want cooperate sponsors that will help us because basically it is the members that contribute”

The past president of ezienyi social club, Mazi Ogbonna Okereke, said that there are 400 glasses to be given out to patients who are suffering from eyes problems.

He stressed that we intend to do surgery on them because some of them are suffering from glaucoma.

Earlier in his remark, The immediate President of ezienyi social club, Mazi chijioke Ogbonnaya has said that services to humanity is very important and about 30 students are giving scholarship who are indigent of Arochukwu.

He added: we have skills acquisition center that will kick off from next year

