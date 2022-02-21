Club owner preaches grassroots development, parents donate massive equipment as BNA stages inter-house sport

The President of Ratel Sports Development Foundation (RSDF), Barr. Paul Edeh, has again advocated the need for both the private and public sector to invest more at the grassroots development in a bid to give Nigerian sport a facelift.

Barr. Edeh who spoke during the inter-house sports competition organised by the British Nigeria Academy (BNA) in Abuja said availability of various sporting facilities and good environment remained the catalyst that would propel young athletes to stardom.

“If we must nurture talents, and make the best of our sporting industry in Nigeria, we must go back to the roots, the basics where we come from to discover talents.

“One of the biggest loss we have discovered in recent time is that we no longer encourage inter house sport or inter school sports where these talents should have been discovered. The impression I have always had is that basically the kid deserve to be given an opportunity and I think if we go back to the basics, we will have no challenge fielding talents in their right age in sporting industry,” Barr. Edeh who owns one of the high-rising clubs, Naija Ratels, in the top flight Nigeria Women Football League said.

On the just concluded inter-house sport at BNA, the club owner who is also the chairman Parents Teachers Forum (PTF) of the school, said, “Indeed, it has been quite refreshing to see parents taking part because of their children who are participating in various sports. For me, I’m very delighted that we in Ratel sport development are part and parcel of what is happening today.

“While having right facilities is a major challenge in promoting sport, I think that the right environment is more important. You can see the kids here today didn’t just learn overnight because of the sport facility, but learnt various games from their respective home and environment, and I think it is important that schools and government make sure that these facilities are available.”

Aside kitting the teams that participated during the final of football event during the inter-house sports, the PTF donated balls and sports equipment received by the proprietor of the school, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, popularly known as Ikikuoma.

Numerous talents were also discovered at the end of various competitions which featured Athletics, football, basketball, among others.