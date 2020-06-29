Club owners an illegitimate body – Baribote

The proprietor of Nembe Football Club of Yenogoa and former chairman of the Nigeria Premier League (NPL) Chief Victor Rumson Baribote has claimed that the much bandied Club Owners Association is an illegitimate body that is not back up with any relevant laws in the nation’s football statutes

Baribote who was one time second vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, said “the Club Owners Association is an illegal body. Article 33 of the statute is very clear.”

He was speaking during a virtual interview session on Nigeria foremost WhatsApp platform Family United By Football (FUBF).

According to him, “the Chairman of the Premier League shall be the second vice president of the NFF. The NFF Congress will conduct election for ten (10) persons of the fifteen (15) Board members namely, NFF President, the First Vice president, and eight (8) Ordinary members.

“Then five positions are the NPFL, Chairman of Chairmen, NNL, NLO and Women League. These are independent bodies who have to conduct their own election.

“It is even wrong on the floor of the NFF Elective Congress to elect Chairman of Chairmen. It is an exclusive position for only Club Chairmen to vote for their representative.

“It is the same thing that is applicable to the league board. The club chairmen will elect one person among them to represent them on the board. So Club Owners is not known to football laws.” Baribote said

The Nigeria Professional Football League are embroiled in imbroglio over the issue of how best to end the 2019/20 league season with many of the Clubs voting to end the session without using the PPA system which Lobi Stars and Akwa United Fc have vehemently opposed.