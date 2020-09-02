Club Owners greet Pa Kwame @80th birthday

The Football Club Owners Association of Nigeria (Club Owners) have sent a special goodwill message to the former Executive Secretary of the association Pa Arthur Kwame as he clocks 80 years.

A football technocrat and seasoned administrator  cum encyclopedia of Nigeria Football League , Pa Arthur  is known for his strict adherence to the implementation and application of football statutes and extant laws.

The association in a heartily birthday message to the former  SA Technical to the apex league is Nigeria , described him as a worthy ambassador and distinguished football enthusiast.

Club Owners in a statement jointly signed by the chairman Barr Isaac Danladi and the Executive Secretary Alloy Chukwuemeka prayed God to grant him more fruitful years ahead in good health and multiple blessings.

Pa Kwame is the first football administrator in Nigeria to differentiate  between serious force majure and extraordinary force majure.

