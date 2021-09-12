Club Owners welcome Remo Stars, 3SC, Niger Tornadoes, Gombe to NPFL

The Football club Owners Association of Nigeria have congratulated the four clubs from the Nigeria National League NNL who gained promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL via the just concluded super 8 play off held in Enugu.

Club owners said the four clubs showcased high level display of soccer artistry worthy to play in the top flight domestic league, the NPFL.

” We are happy to welcome you to the top flight league as worthy winners and assure you of our cooperation in the NPFL ” . Club owners said in a statement in Enugu jointly signed by the Chairman Barr. Isaac Danladi and the Executive Secretary Chief Alloy Chukwuemeka who were in Enugu to observe the Super 8 play off.

The Association urged the newly promoted clubs to speedy up their preparations cum licensing requirements in order to have a smooth take off in the Nigeria Professional Football League expected to kick off soon.

