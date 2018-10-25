CMD Neuro Psychiatric hospital calls for increased funding

The Chief Medical Director, Kware, Federal Neuro- Psychiatric Hospital
of Sokoto state, Dr. Shehu Sale has attributed the prevalence of
mental health cases to absence of synergy between institutional organs
in the formal sector and traditional or religious healers, where most
cases are often taken as the first point of call.
The CMD who stated this in an interview with newsmen in his office
called for community sensitization to raise awareness about mental
health problems and their effective management in our society.
According to him, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended
the inclusion of mental health within general health care as well as
primary healthcare, as the pragmatic means towards achieving
successful health coverage.
His words: ” This is the only way we can ensure that everyone who needs
mental health services can have access to the required services.
Indeed, mental health has been the 9th pillar of primary health care
(PHC) in Nigeria, since 1991,” he averred.
Dr. Sale who is a psychiatric consultant has further advised
stakeholders and health care professionals of all cadres to promote
best practices.
He identified substance abuse as a major risk factor for mental
illness, especially among the youth.
Dr. Sale also stated that many diagnosable mental illnesses were
prevalent in our communities, but are often not diagnosed or not given
appropriate interventions
He explained that mental disorders may be loosely
categorized into mild, moderate and severe conditions adding that the
majority of the cases were mild to moderate conditions that can be
easily treated, with only a small proportion suffering from severe
conditions.
He said everyone was vulnerable to mental illness as research
indicated that one out of every four persons would have one form of
mental disorder in their lifetime.
He added that depression, anxiety, excessive worry, persistent
physically unexplained pains, sleep problems, some sexual problems,
significant forgetfulness and related disorders are all mental
problems.
“Factors that contribute to mental illnesses include genetic,
environmental, trauma, infections, abuse of drugs, poor parenting,
stress and brain disorders as confirmed by scientific evidenced’’.
The Associate Professor and Master trainer with the United Nations
Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) added that mental illness was
treatable, and that preventive techniques included promoting mental
health hygiene, early identification and treatment, rehabilitation and
abstinence from drug abuse.
He said stigma and discrimination of those with mental disorders are
unfortunate barriers that stop them from seeking treatment or
rehabilitation due to widespread cultural beliefs about their
supernatural causes and ignorance that medical treatments work very
well.
Dr Sale called for increased funding, as well as government and public
attention on mental health issues, stating that the growing drug abuse
epidemic and the association of disorders to supernatural causes are
challenges to the effective administration of mental health services
in our communities.
