CMD Neuro Psychiatric hospital calls for increased funding

The Chief Medical Director, Kware, Federal Neuro- Psychiatric Hospital

of Sokoto state, Dr. Shehu Sale has attributed the prevalence of

mental health cases to absence of synergy between institutional organs

in the formal sector and traditional or religious healers, where most

cases are often taken as the first point of call.

The CMD who stated this in an interview with newsmen in his office

called for community sensitization to raise awareness about mental

health problems and their effective management in our society.

According to him, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended

the inclusion of mental health within general health care as well as

primary healthcare, as the pragmatic means towards achieving

successful health coverage.

His words: ” This is the only way we can ensure that everyone who needs

mental health services can have access to the required services.

Indeed, mental health has been the 9th pillar of primary health care

(PHC) in Nigeria, since 1991,” he averred.

Dr. Sale who is a psychiatric consultant has further advised

stakeholders and health care professionals of all cadres to promote

best practices.

He identified substance abuse as a major risk factor for mental

illness, especially among the youth.

Dr. Sale also stated that many diagnosable mental illnesses were

prevalent in our communities, but are often not diagnosed or not given

appropriate interventions

He explained that mental disorders may be loosely

categorized into mild, moderate and severe conditions adding that the

majority of the cases were mild to moderate conditions that can be

easily treated, with only a small proportion suffering from severe

conditions.

He said everyone was vulnerable to mental illness as research

indicated that one out of every four persons would have one form of

mental disorder in their lifetime.

He added that depression, anxiety, excessive worry, persistent

physically unexplained pains, sleep problems, some sexual problems,

significant forgetfulness and related disorders are all mental

problems.

“Factors that contribute to mental illnesses include genetic,

environmental, trauma, infections, abuse of drugs, poor parenting,

stress and brain disorders as confirmed by scientific evidenced’’.

The Associate Professor and Master trainer with the United Nations

Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) added that mental illness was

treatable, and that preventive techniques included promoting mental

health hygiene, early identification and treatment, rehabilitation and

abstinence from drug abuse.

He said stigma and discrimination of those with mental disorders are

unfortunate barriers that stop them from seeking treatment or

rehabilitation due to widespread cultural beliefs about their

supernatural causes and ignorance that medical treatments work very

well.

Dr Sale called for increased funding, as well as government and public

attention on mental health issues, stating that the growing drug abuse

epidemic and the association of disorders to supernatural causes are

challenges to the effective administration of mental health services

in our communities.

