CNA, NILDS harp on impactful laws by NASS 

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Architect Ojo Amos Olatunde , Director General of National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies ( NILDS) , Professor Abubakar Sulaiman and other stakeholders have harped on the need for impactful laws in the Nigerian society.

Post Legislative Scrutiny (PLS), they posited, will help in achieving that. The stakeholders made the submission in Abuja Thursday at a jointly organised seminar by NILDS and Westminster Foundation for Democracy ( WFD) on ” Strengthening the Impact of Laws in Nigeria through Post Legislative Scrutiny.”

The CNA in his goodwill message said the importance of Post Legislative Scrutiny (PLS), cannot be overemphasised as it is the required mechanism of measuring the impactful level of laws passed.

“Legislative compliance committees set up by both chambers of the National Assembly should be replicated at the state level.

“Mechanisms for law reforms or review as being focused upon through Post Legislative Scrutiny, will no doubt help to deepen democracy in the land,” he said.