CNG, Ajumbe mourn Tofa, postpone security summit

The Coalition of Northern Groups in Nigeria (CNG) and Professor Vitalis Ajumbe have described the death of Alhaji Bashir Tofa, the candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the June 12, 1993 presidential election as a great loss to the country.

Bashir Tofa died in Kano in the early hours of Monday after a brief illness.

In separate condolence messages, CNG and Professor Ajumbe described the deceased as a great statesman while alive.

Specifically, CNG in a statement signed by its national Coordinator, Balarabe Rufai, expressed deep sorrow over the death of the elder statesman who was a mentor to all the members of the coalition.

The coalition said it owes immeasurable gratitude to the late Bashir Tofa whose leadership, sacrifice, statesmanship, patriotism and unwavering commitment to the interests of the people of Northern Nigerian, and citizens of Nigeria as a whole has few parallels.

The statement reads: “We mourn the passing of this great man from whose life and works we have drawn inspiration and we must strive, in all we do, to live by the personal and social values and standards he lived and set for himself.

“Elder Tofa was a passionate believer of the organic links between generations who was always available for young people.

“The North certainly lost a great statesman, but the youth lost a mentor, a guardian, a living history and an embodiment of all the exemplary qualities young Northerners should strive to achieve.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to overlook his shortcomings, forgive his gentle soul, admit him to Jannah and grant his family the fortitude to bear”

The coalition as a mark of respect for the late Tofa, postponed its earlier planned security summit to a later date from 5th and 6th of this month in Abuja.

Professor Ajumbe in his own reaction, expressed shock over the death of elder statesman, Alhaji Bashir Tofa.

