CNL decries circulation of false recruitment, contract information

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), has disassociated itself from false recruitment and contract information been circulated by unscrupulous individuals.

A statement by General Manager, Policy, Government & Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn insisted that the company does not solicit job applications or initiate recruitment processes through emails, posters, handbills, text messages, social media or phone calls.

“Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture, is aware of the circulation of false recruitment and contract information posted by unscrupulous persons and organizations in the name of CNL in several media and online channels, advertising job positions and contracts in CNL.

Additionally, fraudulent job and contract offers have reportedly been sent through emails, text messages and phone calls by individuals purporting to be staff or representatives of CNL, with the intent to defraud their victims.

CNL hereby dissociates itself from such false job recruitment and contract information, published in any newspaper, web site, email, poster, handbill or any other medium. CNL did not make or authorize such publications,” he said.

Explaining further, Brikinn, stated that, “Members of the public are hereby notified that Chevron Nigeria Limited does not, and will not require applicants to make any payments towards processing any job application or contract awards. Recruitment advertisements requesting candidates to pay money, at any point during the recruitment process, are not from CNL.”

He advised job seekers to always check the company’s website at http:/www.careers.chevron.com and national newspapers for job advertisements from CNL.

He affirmed that CNL will not respond to enquiries about fraudulent advertisements and job offers or contract awards.