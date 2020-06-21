CNO tasks Nigerians to rise against insecurity



As various groups knock the federal government over the spate of insecurity across the country, the Coalition of Northern Organisations (CNO) has urged Nigerians to support government and security agencies, with actionable intelligence to end insecurity in the country.

Spokesman of the CNO, Comrade Adamu Kabir Matazu, told reporters in Kaduna that it is only when Nigerians decide to rally round government and security agencies in fighting insecurity across the country that killings, kidnapping and armed banditry would be brought to an end. He noted that at this critical time only collective efforts would restore security and peace across Nigeria.

“We call on all patriots to join us in the crusade of freeing Nigeria from the shackles of armed banditry and terrorism by playing our role as active citizens in different categories of our society whether as students and youth, Community, Faith Based Organizations, women or traditional rulers. We must consistently provide our security agencies with intelligence to help them neutralize all emerging threats.



“Individuals, groups and communities in different localities must come together to form a Community Security Taskforce in collaboration and under the supervision of our security agencies to protect their communities, pass actionable intelligence, and resist the activities of armed bandits, terrorists and other militant groups. We must rise in unison against our common enemies.

“President Muhammadu Buhari met a plethora of challenges, a steep and steady decline into full blown insecurity, however, the government reclaimed the Nigerian territory previously under the full grips of Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP collaborators in record time, thanks to the enormous sacrifice of our gallant security agencies.



“There is a salient need to applaud the daily sacrifices of our men and women in uniform who against all odds have continued to decisively deal with issues of insecurity ranging from the remnant of Boko Haram/ ISWAP, armed banditry, rampant kidnapping and other forms of criminal enterprise.”

Matazu, who condemned the threats recently issued by the Coalition of Northern Groups to shut down the government and cause civil unrest if the federal government failed to arrest insecurity across the country in two weeks, described CNG as traders, who are out to make monetary gains from the security challenges for themselves and their principals.

“We must make an assessment of how far we have come as a nation with a view to effectively harnessing the gains recorded and channeling the same to achieving sustainable peace to guarantee overall national development which will in turn force down the vicious forces of darkness exerting adversely on our dear nation.

“We are not be oblivious of the fact that recently there are setbacks and incidents of Boko Haram attacks in Borno state and resurgence of banditry in Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara states, which is being unnecessarily amplified by enemies of this nation with active support of political hawks and crisis merchants.

“Despite acknowledged temporary setbacks which our security forces will soon overcome, we shall never allow the politicization of insecurity by those who profit from an atmosphere of chaos and insecurity. Groups that specialize in advance fee fraud to extort money by appealing to the emotions and insecurity situations,” he said.