CNPP, PDP youths disown party over call for Emefiele’s sack

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) has disowned the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the resignation of Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), from office.



This is even as the PDP Youth Movement (PYM) support group, berated the leadership of the party for calling for the resignation of Emefiele.



In a separate statements, the CNPP and the PYM pointed out that the leadership of PDP should be more concern with the crisis rocking the party instead of interfering in CBN issue.



Reacting in Abuja, the Secretary General of the CNPP, Chief Willie Ezeugwu noted that the CBN Governor had not done anything to warrant the call for his resignation.



Disclosing that PDP doesn’t have the support of other opposition political parties in this call, the CNPP said that PDP should be more concerning on its top and leading members that are resigning in large numbers due to the unattractive nature of the party.



The Conference noted that the current National Working Committee of PDP is chasing shadows when its house is consumed by inferno.



“The Nigerian opposition parties are currently supposed to be undergoing internal healing and rebuilding so as to be well positioned to take over power in 2023, but the activities of the Uche Secondus led PDP has reduced the politics of opposition to child’s play and possibly being for hire to operators of BDC’s who are fighting the Governor of CBN for the policy to stop sale of Forex to the BDC’s.



“PDP has become a shadow of itself and fast turning into a briefcase political party if the likes of Uche Secondus and Mr. Kola Ologbodion are left in the strategic offices they presently occupy in the party.



“They should be shown the way out and not join hirelings to make misguided calls the basis of which are laughable, baseless and cannot be substantiated,” CNPP said.



Also reacting to the call, the PYM likened the press conference by the PDP spokesman, Ologbondiyan to a person complaining about a speck in the eyes of another fellow while not seeing or pretending not to see the log in his own eyes.

PYM, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Mallam Abubakar Sadiq said, “we are amazed at the irony that the same Prince Uche Secondus as well as Kola Ologbodion under whose watch the PDP diminished to its ever worst level and was only made to leave office courtesy of a court order despite fighting to remain in office is the same Uche Secondus and Kola Ologbodion that are asking another person to leave office when they have refused to step down to allow the PDP to be rebuilt after their incompetence sent the party to the path of self destruction.



“Do Uche Secondus and Kola Ologbodion not know that their performance at the NWC of the PDP have been the most unproductive, lackluster, uncreative and fruitless period in the history of PDP?



“Do these men not know that they have so made the great PDP so unattractive that governors, senators, national and state parliamentarians and even elected party officials at various levels of the Party are now leaving the party in droves and seeking other platforms to guarantee or even brighten their chances of winning elections in 2023?



“Why have Uche Secondus and Kola Ologbodion not willingly resigned if they believe that anyone who fails in an assignment should resign? Or are they waiting for the undertakers to come and carry the carcass of the PDP which they promised their paymasters?



“Instead of distracting attention of PDP members on the upcoming Convention, Mr. Kola should go and sit down and at least pen a good hand over note to his successor as his plot with Mr. Secondus to abort the PDP National Convention will fail woefully.



A reasonable National Publicity Secretary of an opposition Party will rather put the failures on the table of the elected President and not officers he has right to hire and fire. Doing otherwise unequivocally shows that Mr. Ologbodion is working for the larger APC interest and he must be booted out of the PDP.



“Has Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan not seen that for the last five months that the economy has been growing steadily and that the Governor of CBN has gotten a good grip on the happenings in the economy. Has Ologbondiyan not seen that the economy is picking up despite the insecurity, drop in global oil prices and the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic?”